Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.92. Realogy has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Realogy will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Williams acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Realogy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,252,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 4,423,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after buying an additional 3,317,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,930,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after buying an additional 94,318 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after buying an additional 1,561,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after buying an additional 30,809 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

