RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of RealReal worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of RealReal by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get RealReal alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REAL. BTIG Research began coverage on RealReal in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on RealReal from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RealReal from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,585 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $1,991,743.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,436,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,179,015.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 10,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 523,367 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,722. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 3.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. RealReal Inc has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $24.51.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.64 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts expect that RealReal Inc will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL).

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.