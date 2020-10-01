RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get RECKITT BENCKIS/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. RECKITT BENCKIS/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

RECKITT BENCKIS/S Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for RECKITT BENCKIS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RECKITT BENCKIS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.