Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Shares Gap Up to $0.97

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.97, but opened at $1.15. Recon Technology shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 8,579 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Recon Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Recon Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCON)

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

