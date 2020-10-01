Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Repro Med Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repro Med Systems in a report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Repro Med Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.88.

NASDAQ KRMD opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.00 and a beta of 0.22. Repro Med Systems has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $12.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $181,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $48,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $865,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

