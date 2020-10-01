Reviewing Global Payment Technologies (OTCMKTS:GPTX) and PAR Technology (OTCMKTS:PAR)

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) and Global Payment Technologies (OTCMKTS:GPTX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PAR Technology and Global Payment Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology $187.23 million 3.95 -$15.57 million ($0.57) -71.07 Global Payment Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Payment Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PAR Technology.

Volatility and Risk

PAR Technology has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Payment Technologies has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.5% of PAR Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of PAR Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Global Payment Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PAR Technology and Global Payment Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology -15.91% -26.61% -8.99% Global Payment Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PAR Technology and Global Payment Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80 Global Payment Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

PAR Technology presently has a consensus target price of $38.40, suggesting a potential downside of 5.21%. Given PAR Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PAR Technology is more favorable than Global Payment Technologies.

Summary

PAR Technology beats Global Payment Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services. This segment serves restaurants, grocery stores, and specialty retail outlets. The Government segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; systems engineering and evaluation; satellite and telecommunications support; space and satellite control support; and information systems support services to the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal agencies. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New Hartford, New York.

Global Payment Technologies Company Profile

Global Payment Technologies Inc. designs and manufactures currency validators and paper currency stackers. Its equipment is used to process currency in gaming machines and vending machines that dispense products, services, coins, and other currencies. Its customers include gaming equipment and vending machine manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Global Payment Technologies Inc. was formerly known as Coin Bill Validator Inc. and changed its name to Global Payment Technologies Inc. in November 1994. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

