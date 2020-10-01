RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,330 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.59% of RGC Resources worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 30.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 34,921 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.

RGCO opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79. RGC Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $191.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of -0.46.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 17.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RGC Resources Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

