RingCentral’s (RNG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RNG. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.46.

Shares of RNG opened at $274.61 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $120.03 and a 1 year high of $317.84. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.54 and a 200-day moving average of $257.62.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 49,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $14,436,468.43. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.88, for a total value of $285,443.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,412,033.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,599 shares of company stock worth $39,280,022. Corporate insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,251,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

