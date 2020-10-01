Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Investec lowered Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised Rio Tinto from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Rio Tinto from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.50.

NYSE:RIO opened at $60.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $66.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 0.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 23,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 16.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 3.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 27.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 7.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

