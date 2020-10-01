Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RHHVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:RHHVF opened at $344.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.31. Roche has a 1 year low of $280.35 and a 1 year high of $399.00.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

