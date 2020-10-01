Roland Hill Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) Stock

FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) insider Roland Hill bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$150,000.00 ($107,142.86).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.24.

FYI Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and south-east Asia. The company holds interest in the Cadoux kaolin deposit, a high purity alumina project in Western Australia. It also owns potash concessions in Laos and Thailand. The company was formerly known as Freedom Eye Limited.

