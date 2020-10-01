Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Given Buy Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.40 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ROGFF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $1.60 target price on shares of Roxgold in a report on Monday, July 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a $2.80 target price on shares of Roxgold in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Roxgold to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROGFF opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. Roxgold has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47.

Roxgold Company Profile

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in Séguéla gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in Côte d'Ivoire.

