RUBIS/ADR (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) Downgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RUBIS/ADR (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBSFY opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. RUBIS/ADR has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68.

Get RUBIS/ADR alerts:

RUBIS/ADR Company Profile

Rubis, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities; and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, fertilizers, molasses, and edible oils; and distributes liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum products, such as butane, propane, gasoline, diesel, kerosene, fuel oil, etc.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for RUBIS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RUBIS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.