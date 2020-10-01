Searchlight Minerals (OTCMKTS:SRCH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Searchlight Minerals shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

Searchlight Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRCH)

Searchlight Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in a slag reprocessing project; and the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Clarkdale slag project, located in Clarkdale, Arizona, which is a reclamation project to recover precious and base metals from the reprocessing of slag produced from the smelting of copper ore mined at the United Verde Copper Mine in Jerome, Arizona.

