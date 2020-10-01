Sei Investments Co. Acquires 5,781 Shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,018 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in South State were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in South State by 90.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in South State in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in South State by 392.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in South State by 791.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 39,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSB. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

SSB opened at $48.15 on Thursday. South State Corp has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $52.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that South State Corp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

