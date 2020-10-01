Sei Investments Co. Acquires Shares of 62,502 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 62,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 80.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.47. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The business had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.97.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

