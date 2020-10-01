Sei Investments Co. Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 157,241 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Embraer worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 105.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 178.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 58.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ERJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Embraer from $4.70 to $4.40 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.77.

Embraer stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Embraer SA has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $537.20 million during the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embraer SA will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.