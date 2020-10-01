Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 85,561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.80% of Select Medical worth $15,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 128,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Select Medical news, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Select Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $28.61.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

