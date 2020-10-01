Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Select Medical's revenue growth on the back of its leadership position and cost-effective healthcare provider in each of its business segments is impressive. Its acquisition strategy also aids its organic growth. A geographically diversified portfolio of facilities in the United States enables it to pursue multiple potential acquisition opportunities. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, the company's Concentra segment is poised for growth due to the addition of U.S. Healthworks, which resulted in increased visits, decreased patient turnaround times and enhanced staffing efficiencies. However, a high debt-level in the company’s capital structure remains a concern. It anticipates coronavirus-induced financial uncertainties to dent in revenues. It also repealed its previously provided guidance for 2020.”

Get Select Medical alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Select Medical from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Select Medical from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Select Medical news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 14.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 128,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Select Medical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Medical (SEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.