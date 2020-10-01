ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Stock Price Up 22.2%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp (CVE:SNM)’s stock price rose 22.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 255,963 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 130,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,645.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $86.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.91.

ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ShaMaran Petroleum Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:SNM)

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company holds a 20.1% direct interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of northern Iraq.

