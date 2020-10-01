Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $785.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $700.00 to $785.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $668.70.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $696.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $725.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $684.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.31.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $37,224,818. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

