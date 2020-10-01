Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Increased to $765.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $734.00 to $765.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SHW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sherwin-Williams from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $668.70.

NYSE:SHW opened at $696.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $684.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.31. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $725.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 24.5% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9,150.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 75.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

