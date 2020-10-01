Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform”

Wedbush upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $1,300.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $998.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $998.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $1,050.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,014.93.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,022.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $980.06 and its 200-day moving average is $798.60. Shopify has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,146.91. The firm has a market cap of $123.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,676.97, a P/E/G ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.6% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 209.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 305.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,062,000 after acquiring an additional 64,618 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Shopify by 171.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 387,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,099,000 after purchasing an additional 244,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

