Short Interest in ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Drops By 22.8%

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the August 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,105,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADDYY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADIDAS AG/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

ADIDAS AG/S stock opened at $163.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.25, a PEG ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.83. ADIDAS AG/S has a one year low of $87.65 and a one year high of $176.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.83.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADIDAS AG/S will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

