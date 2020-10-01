Short Interest in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Expands By 21.6%

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the August 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 773,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth about $189,142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 120.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 844,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,997,000 after acquiring an additional 462,295 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ASML by 187.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 359,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,182,000 after acquiring an additional 234,929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ASML by 116.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 374,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,020,000 after acquiring an additional 201,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,244,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,105,000 after acquiring an additional 158,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $369.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. ASML has a 12 month low of $191.25 and a 12 month high of $402.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.61.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ASML will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

