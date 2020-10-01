Short Interest in Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) Increases By 28.9%

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the August 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of ATOM opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $207.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.67. Atomera has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Atomera had a negative net margin of 2,559.35% and a negative return on equity of 92.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atomera will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATOM. Zacks Investment Research cut Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

In other news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,774 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $87,520.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 2,282 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $29,483.44. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,800.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,511 shares of company stock worth $122,882. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Atomera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Atomera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atomera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Atomera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Atomera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

