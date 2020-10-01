Short Interest in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Declines By 14.8%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,570,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 20,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,636,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $163.26 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $134.45 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 212.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,668,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,475,000 after buying an additional 1,133,811 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,080,000 after buying an additional 328,998 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 854,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,042,000 after buying an additional 38,840 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 209.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 614,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,562,000 after buying an additional 416,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 539.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 613,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,516,000 after buying an additional 517,308 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

