Short Interest in John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Declines By 23.2%

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,100 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 687,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,760.3 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised John Wood Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

WDGJF opened at $2.94 on Thursday. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.