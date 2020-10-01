Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SSPK) Grows By 28.1%

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:SSPK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSPK. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the second quarter worth $325,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the second quarter valued at $478,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,033,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSPK opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

