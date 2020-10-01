Short Interest in Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) Declines By 25.0%

Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other Trident Acquisitions news, major shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management sold 360,000 shares of Trident Acquisitions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $3,916,800.00. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trident Acquisitions by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 357,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Trident Acquisitions by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 641,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 320,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Trident Acquisitions by 7,774.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 910,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 899,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDAC stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.83. Trident Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $137.63 million, a P/E ratio of -109.25 and a beta of -0.05.

Trident Acquisitions Company Profile

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

