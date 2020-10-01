Short Interest in Where Food Comes From Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Drops By 33.3%

Where Food Comes From Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Where Food Comes From stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 million, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.70. Where Food Comes From has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education.

