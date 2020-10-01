Short Interest in Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Increases By 23.5%

Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ZLDPF opened at $37.40 on Thursday. Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet had a negative return on equity of 57.25% and a negative net margin of 296.37%. The business had revenue of $32.62 million for the quarter.

Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

