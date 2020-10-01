Short Interest in ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Rises By 19.9%

ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the August 31st total of 281,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.4 days.

ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94.

Get ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 alerts:

About ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and infrastructure products; optical transmission products, such as WDM-OTN and MSTP; data communication products comprising Ethernet switch, IPTN, router and BMSG, and SDN and NFV products; and microwave products.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.