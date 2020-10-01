Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Shares Gap Up to $2.29

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.29, but opened at $2.84. Sigma Labs shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 152,491 shares.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Sigma Labs in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a market cap of $8.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 296.19% and a negative net margin of 826.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sigma Labs Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.