Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Shares Gap Up to $1.70

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $2.62. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 3,555 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sino-Global Shipping America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Sino-Global Shipping America alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.28). Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 58.17% and a negative net margin of 114.87%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sino-Global Shipping America stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) by 211.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 69,024 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.73% of Sino-Global Shipping America worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino-Global Shipping America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.