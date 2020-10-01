Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Shares Gap Up to $1.70

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $2.62. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 3,555 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sino-Global Shipping America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative net margin of 114.87% and a negative return on equity of 58.17%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sino-Global Shipping America stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) by 211.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 69,024 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.73% of Sino-Global Shipping America worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sino-Global Shipping America Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINO)

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services.

