Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.00

Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 982285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sogou from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sogou currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 111.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $261.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.73 million. Sogou had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sogou Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou during the first quarter valued at $232,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou during the first quarter valued at $113,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sogou by 72.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 24,658 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sogou during the first quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sogou by 26.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares during the period. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sogou (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

