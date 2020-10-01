Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Gap Up to $18.04

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.04, but opened at $21.25. Sohu.com shares last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 10,578 shares trading hands.

SOHU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Sohu.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sohu.com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.77.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $779.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.45.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.84). Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $421.06 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sohu.com Ltd – will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 493,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 77,987 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 272,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 39,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 51,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

