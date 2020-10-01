Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $252.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $222.00 to $252.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEDG. BidaskClub raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.13.

SEDG stock opened at $238.35 on Wednesday. Solaredge Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $245.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 7,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $1,114,678.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,111 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,382.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 160,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,996,353.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,349 shares of company stock valued at $26,043,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 610.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Solaredge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

