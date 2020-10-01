Solarvest Bioenergy (CVE:SVS) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

Solarvest Bioenergy Inc (CVE:SVS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.09. Solarvest Bioenergy shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 46,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.55.

About Solarvest Bioenergy (CVE:SVS)

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. Its algal-based production systems are used to produce nutritional nutraceuticals, pharmaceutical oils, and biologic active ingredients/therapies.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Solarvest Bioenergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solarvest Bioenergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.