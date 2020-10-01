SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SONVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.76. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08.

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

