Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SPRO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.69. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a negative net margin of 715.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $32,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,821 shares of company stock valued at $54,587 in the last ninety days. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 158.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 114,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 182.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

