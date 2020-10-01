Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$13.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STLC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Cormark reissued a buy rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Stelco in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco stock opened at C$11.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -21.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$3.24 and a 12 month high of C$11.85.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.