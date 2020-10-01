Stifel Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cabot during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 15.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 28.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 16.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

NYSE CBT opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.77. Cabot Corp has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Cabot had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.