Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Premier were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 99.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Premier by 44.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Premier in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Premier in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $54,364.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,936 shares in the company, valued at $936,368.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $127,200.00. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

PINC opened at $32.83 on Thursday. Premier Inc has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.60 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Premier Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PINC. Guggenheim upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Premier from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Premier from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

