STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STM. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.12 ($24.85) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €28.15 ($33.11).

EPA:STM opened at €26.26 ($30.89) on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.02.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

