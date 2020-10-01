STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.49.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,858 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 24.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,264.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 170,132 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 157,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 67.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142,270 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 57,130 shares during the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.