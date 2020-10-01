StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Up 57.6% in September

StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BANX opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. StoneCastle Financial has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.37 million, a P/E ratio of 323.55 and a beta of 0.80.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BANX shares. National Securities started coverage on StoneCastle Financial in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut StoneCastle Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its position in StoneCastle Financial by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in StoneCastle Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 172,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in StoneCastle Financial by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in StoneCastle Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

