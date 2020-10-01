Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.73.

NYSE SU opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $34.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.1565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 33.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 24.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

