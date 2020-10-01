Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SU. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cormark cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$25.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.32.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$16.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion and a PE ratio of -4.59. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.02 and a 12 month high of C$45.12.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.60) by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently -42.77%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

